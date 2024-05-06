GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Video of Shivakumar slapping party worker in Savanur town goes viral

The Deputy Chief Minister was irked by Allauddin Maniyar putting his hand around the former’s shoulder

May 06, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar slapped a Congress leader in Savanur town in Haveri district on Monday night, after he felt uncomfortable when the worker tried to put his hand across his shoulder.

Mr. Shivakumar was getting out of his vehicle when the supporter, Allauddin Maniyar, came running towards the vehicle.

When the leader got out, Mr. Maniyar tried to put his hand around Mr. Shivakumar’s shoulder. The Deputy Chief Minister felt irked and slapped him lightly on his shoulder.

The police took Mr. Maniyar away. Mr. Maniyar is a member of the Town Municipal Council in Savanur.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a clip of the incident, which has now gone viral, and commented that Mr. Shivakumar was assaulting his own party workers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.