Victory flame arrives at Karwar Naval Base

‘Vijay Jyoti’ (victory flame), which is being carried across the country to mark the golden jubilee of 1971 war victory, reached Karwar Naval Base on Friday.

According to a press release from the PRO of Karwar Naval Base, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being celebrated across the nation to commemorate the golden jubilee of the 1971 war victory and on Friday, the Vijay Jyoti, in its journey across the length and breadth of the country, arrived at the Naval Base at Karwar.

Rear Admiral Mahesh Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area, received the victory flame at the war memorial, erected to honour those who made the supreme sacrifice during ‘Operation Vijay’. Personnel of the Indian Army and Indian Navy were present.

The victory flame will be in Karwar till September 24. Various ceremonies and activities are planned to be conducted onboard INS Vikramaditya, in schools, the local NCC units, and at the statue of Late Major Raghoba Rane, PVC, at the Rabindranath Tagore beach during the stay of the flame in Karwar, the release stated. Subsequently, the flame will be taken to Belagavi.