‘Joy of Giving Week’ observed at INS Vikramaditya

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, INS Vikramaditya celebrated the week leading to the Independence Day as ‘Joy of Giving Week’ by conducting various programmes. According to a press release issued by the naval base at Karwar, the initiative aimed at encouraging the ship’s crew in acts of generosity by giving donations, time, and engaging in simple acts of kindness.

The activities included giving aid to three schools in Uttara Kannada district, blood donation by 75 personnel to Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, planting of 75 saplings, and cleaning a 7.5-km stretch of the beach within the naval base.

This apart, 750 personnel of INS Vikramaditya enthusiastically participated in a 7.5 km run. The crew donated over four lakh rupees towards buying essential items for Raghavendra School, Saraswati Vidyalaya, and Asha Niketan School for the Hearing Impaired in Karwar. Seventy-five personnel from the ship worked for over 75 hours at Asha Niketan School, Karwar, to beautify and paint the school and also install a solar water heater. Capability enhancement of Raghavendra Residential School for Special Children and Old Age Home, Yallapur, was undertaken by providing 25 beds and essential commodities. Heads of these institutions and teachers lauded the initiatives, the release said. INS Vikramaditya, the aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy, based in Karwar Naval Base, is one of the most powerful military assets of the nation and is the flag ship of the western fleet.