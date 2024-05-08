GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veterans vote in Bidar, Kalaburagi segments

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and his wife Radhabai cast their votes at the Government Higher Primary School at Basavanagar (in Kalaburagi

Published - May 08, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
The 102-year-old veteran Congress leader and former Minister Bheemanna Khandre cast his vote in Bhalki town of Bidar district on Tuesday.

The 102-year-old veteran Congress leader and former Minister Bheemanna Khandre cast his vote in Bhalki town of Bidar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Union Minister and BJP candidate Bhagwant Khuba and his family after casting their votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Bidar on Tuesday.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Bhagwant Khuba and his family after casting their votes in the Lok Sabha elections in Bidar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress veteran and centenarian Bheemanna Khandre, father of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and grandfather of Congress candidate in Bidar Lok Sabha Constituency, cast his vote at Bhalki in Bidar district in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

His son, grandson and other family members also exercised their franchise in the same polling station.

All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and his wife Radhabai cast their votes at the Government Higher Primary School at Basavanagar (Bhrahmpur) in Kalaburagi city.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, his wife Shruti Kharge and his uncle and Congress candidate in the Kalaburagi segment Radhakrishna Doddamani cast their votes at the Government Higher Primary School at Gundagurthi village in Chittapur Assembly segment.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and his wife Bhagyashree Patil cast their votes at Udagi village in Sedam taluk. The couple stood in a queue outside the polling station waiting for their turn.

Union Minister and BJP candidate in Bidar Bhagwanth Khuba and his wife Sheela cast their votes in Aurad town of Bidar district.

The former Minister and BJP candidate in Ballari B. Sriramulu, his wife and son cast their votes at a polling station near the Women Police Station in Ballari.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai cast his vote at polling station number 169 established at Vijaya Vidyalaya Pre-University College in Kalaburagi South Assembly segment.

