Karnataka

Veteran journalist P. Ramaiah’s memoir set to be released on October 27

The book will be released by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, near Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru.

The book will be released by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, near Shivananda Circle in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will, on October 27, release a book penned by veteran journalist P. Ramaiah, who is a former Chief of Bureau of the Bengaluru edition of The Hindu.

The book in Kannada titled Naanu Hindu Ramaiah (I am Hindu Ramaiah), chronicles 60 years of the nonagenarian journalist’s experiences. Published by Abhimani Prakashana, the book will be released at a function to be held at the Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, near Shivananda Circle, Bengaluru.

Mr. Ramaiah told The Hindu that he had the advantage of covering the executive, legislature and judiciary, besides varied beats such as sports, agriculture, developmental issues, and crime.

Mr. Ramaiah, who hails from Mandya district, started his journey at The Hindu as a teleprinter operator, eventually going on to become the Chief of Bureau. He served the 144-year-old organisation for 48 years.

Mr. Ramaiah was nominated to the upper house of the Karnataka legislature in 1998, and served as an MLC for six years.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
books and literature
Related Articles
Novelist Na. D’Souza reveals death threat at Kannada Sahitya Parishat meet
‘Kantara’ makers face allegations of plagiarism, Kerala band Thaikkudam Bridge to sue for copyright infringement
Bombay Jayashri, Resul Pookutty part of Roysten Abel’s upcoming production ‘Weaving Voices’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2022 5:46:45 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/veteran-journalist-p-ramaiahs-memoir-set-to-be-released-on-october-27/article66056785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY