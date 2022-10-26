Veteran journalist P. Ramaiah’s memoir set to be released on October 27

The book in Kannada titled Naanu Hindu Ramaiah chronicles 60 years of the nonagenarian journalist’s experiences

The book will be released by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will, on October 27, release a book penned by veteran journalist P. Ramaiah, who is a former Chief of Bureau of the Bengaluru edition of The Hindu.

The book in Kannada titled Naanu Hindu Ramaiah (I am Hindu Ramaiah), chronicles 60 years of the nonagenarian journalist’s experiences. Published by Abhimani Prakashana, the book will be released at a function to be held at the Mahadeva Desai Auditorium, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, near Shivananda Circle, Bengaluru.

Mr. Ramaiah told The Hindu that he had the advantage of covering the executive, legislature and judiciary, besides varied beats such as sports, agriculture, developmental issues, and crime.

Mr. Ramaiah, who hails from Mandya district, started his journey at The Hindu as a teleprinter operator, eventually going on to become the Chief of Bureau. He served the 144-year-old organisation for 48 years.

Mr. Ramaiah was nominated to the upper house of the Karnataka legislature in 1998, and served as an MLC for six years.