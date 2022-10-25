Karnataka

Novelist Na. D’Souza reveals death threat at Kannada Sahitya Parishat meet

A file photo of novelist Na. D’Souza, who hails from Sagar town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

A file photo of novelist Na. D’Souza, who hails from Sagar town in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Noted writer and novelist Na. D’Souza received two letters threatening him with death a couple of months ago. The writer revealed this at a meeting convened by the Sagar unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat on Sunday October 23.

Mr. D’Souza received two letters posted in Davangere a couple of months ago. “The person, who has not mentioned his name, told me to change my writing and my views. He threatened me with death if I refuse to budge. I have kept the letters with me,” he said.

The writer said the letters represent the situation where a writer cannot write or speak what he thinks. “This is not good for literature. When a writer receives such letters, one has to worry, as the writer is also part of society and he too has dependents. This is a bad situation,” he said.

The writer had not brought the letters to the notice of police. “I did not want to inform the police,” he said.

A person, who identified himself as Sahishnu Hindu (tolerant Hindu), is said to have sent the letters. The same person earlier wrote similar letters to many writers in Karnataka.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Kannada literature
Related Articles
Following attack and murder in Shivamogga, Superintendent of Police tells residents not to panic
‘We should go back to true literature’, says Bhyrappa
Watch | Rishab Shetty on the magic of ‘Kantara’ and why the tale has universal appeal
Kannada Development Bill needs revision, say writers, experts
Youth should strive towards gaining knowledge: Vivek Rai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 25, 2022 1:14:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/novelist-na-dsouza-reveals-death-threat-at-kannada-sahitya-parishat-meet/article66052427.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY