Veteran Congress leader M.V. Rajasekharan passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister M.V. Rajasekharan died in Bengaluru on Monday. He was 91.

The leader, who had been in ill health for a while, passed away at a private hospital. Mr. Rajasekharan, who had participated in the freedom struggle, was the son-in-law of former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa.

He was Union Minister of State for Planning in the ministry of Manmohan Singh. He also served as a member of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council.

The soft-spoken Mr. Rajashekharan, who was known for his humility and discipline, commanded respect from leaders cutting across party affiliations. A believer in Gandhian ideology, he had a keen interest in rural development and even set up an institute to take up studies on the sector.

His last rites were performed with state honours at his native village of Maralavadi in Kanakapura.

Condolences poured in from prominent leaders in all parties. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa described him as a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity who was known for value-based politics. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy described Mr. Rajasekharan as a politician whose hallmark was simplicity and commitment, while Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief D.K. Shivakumar described him as a disciplined soldier of the party and a model to youngsters.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah also paid respects to the veteran leader.