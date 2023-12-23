Vegetarian, egg-free baked goods in demand for Christmas

December 23, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

This Christmas, many bakeries have taken the vegetarian, no-alcohol route in their delicacies to cater to the demands of customers. With home bakeries delivering dishes as tasty as professional bakeries and sweet shops while also providing space for customisation, they have become the go-to choice for many celebrating the festival.

Sumukh Mehta, owner of Eleven Bakehouse in Rajajinagar, said that bento cakes have been the season favourites among teenagers and young adults this year. His bakery specialises in eggless baked goods. “We are mainly trying to cater to people who want to enjoy the same taste but also want the baked good to be eggless.” Their Christmas hamper consists of a plum cake loaf, tea cakes, gingerbread and chocolate chip cookies, all eggless.

Payal Aggarwal, a home baker based in Marathahalli, has been selling plum cakes made without alcohol and with jaggery instead of sugar. “My customers come back because they prefer natural cakes without artificial essence,” she said. Aside from plum cakes, her most popular items are fresh fruit cakes and chocolate cakes, during the festive season.

Although most bakeries stick to the usual plum cakes and gingerbread, home bakeries try to create something different to appeal to their loyal base of consumers who prefer small business.

Little Yumms, another home baking venture in Krishnanagar, which specialises in vegetarian baked goods, has new and unique products, like gingerbread granola, peri peri nuts and schezwan cookies. “Whatever we have had has been through word of mouth. What sets us apart is our flavour profiles, which you would not find on the shelves,” said Poonam Ankur, who runs the business.

The BreadHeads, a micro-bakery run out of the home of a husband and wife duo, said that their Baklava Upside Down loaf cake is one of their best sellers at this time.

Customers are not complaining, as they are spoilt for choice. “Although home bakers may be more expensive, their goods are customisable. They take more care in making their products,” said Ila Thummala, a resident of Ulsoor. She said that she places orders for donuts, chocolates and the special cakes and cookies sold by home bakers for Christmas.