Vairamudi Utsav postponed

‘Sri Vairamudi Brahmotsav’ has been postponed for an indefinite period, said a communiqué issued by Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Saturday. The annual event was scheduled to be held at Melkote near Pandavapura in Mandya district from March 28 to April 9.

The Kireetadharana Mahotsav of Sri Cheluva Narayana Swamy, a part of the ‘Vairamudi Brahmotsav’, was slated to be held on April 2. The annual Kireetadharana Mahotsav, which attracts nearly three lakh devotees from different parts of south India, now stands postponed until further announcement is made.