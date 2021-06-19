Vaccination drive for 18-plus age group from tomorrow in Ballari

As part of efforts to maximise COVID-19 vaccination coverage before the third wave of the pandemic, the Ballari district administration has planned to launch the vaccination for all above 18 years.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, at a virtual meeting from his office on Saturday, directed the officers concerned to make preparations for the vaccination programme to be launched on Monday.

“Select major locations across the district and vaccinate around 40,000 people on the first day. We can gradually expand the vaccination centres to every gram panchayat in the days to come. We need to put those waiting for the second dose on top priority,” Mr. Malapati told the officers.

Addressing concerns over misconceptions about the vaccine, Mr. Malapati directed the gram panchayat and urban local bodies to take up an extensive awareness campaign in their jurisdictions.

“Employ all possible publicity methods and tools to inculcate awareness about the COVID-19 jab. You have to illustrate how the infection and the death rate among those who have taken two doses of vaccination is almost nil. We have to make them understand that vaccination is the only way to get protection from the pandemic,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath suggested opening vaccination centres at such places that have enough open space like playgrounds so that social distancing could better be maintained. He also directed police officials to make preparations to ensure adequate security during the vaccination.