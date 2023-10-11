HamberMenu
US-based GOPIO International opens Bengaluru chapter

Some of the key focus areas for the next couple of months include catalyzing India’s infrastructure enhancement with an emphasis on Bengaluru

October 11, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The GOPIO Bengaluru chapter strives to serve as a pivotal platform for the global Indian diaspora, amplifying Bengaluru’s unique global standing across various sectors such as IT, Space, Defence, Health, FinTech, and more.

The GOPIO Bengaluru chapter strives to serve as a pivotal platform for the global Indian diaspora, amplifying Bengaluru's unique global standing across various sectors such as IT, Space, Defence, Health, FinTech, and more.

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International, a U.S.-based international organization representing the Indian diaspora, has announced the launch of its Bengaluru chapter with Dr. Abraham Ebenezer as the chapter’s President.

According to a release from the organisation, as its first event GOPIO, Bengaluru chapter, will be organising a city focussed urban infrastructure and public safety summit in the last week of November in the City.

“The summit’s focus will revolve around tackling Bangalore’s pressing infrastructure challenges and exploring viable solutions. An impressive assembly of consulates from different countries will contribute their insights and suggestions to this dialogue. The summit intends to bring the various stakeholders together in a single platform in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka,” said a release.

The GOPIO Bengaluru chapter strives to serve as a pivotal platform for the global Indian diaspora, amplifying Bengaluru’s unique global standing across various sectors such as IT, Space, Defence, Health, FinTech, and more. “This chapter champions values of inclusivity of Indians around the world, with no biases based on community, caste, creed, color or gender,” the organisation said.

Some of the key focus areas for the next couple of months include catalyzing India’s infrastructure enhancement with an emphasis on Bengaluru, encouraging commerce by linking buyers and sellers within the PIO community and India, functioning as a proactive think tank, promoting positive exchanges of ideas and viewpoints to bolster India’s global image, advocating for the Kannada language and promoting local handicrafts, boosting regional tourism in Karnataka, promoting Bengaluru as a hub for higher education and skill development and focusing on senior living care with a holistic approach to wellness, the release said.

Sunny Kulathakal, the present chairman of GOPIO International, said, “GOPIO International was established to champion the cause of the Indian diaspora globally, addressing critical issues from immigration to disaster relief assistance.”

