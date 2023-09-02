HamberMenu
UPSRTC officials visits KSRTC to study initiatives implemented in the Corporation

September 02, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) team of officials visited Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation(KSRTC) on Thursday and Friday to study the latest initiatives implemented in the corporation.

According to the KSRTC statement, during the study tour the team visited Depot 4 of Bengaluru Central Division, Regional Workshop, Kengeri, Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand's Control Room.

"During the visit, the team obtained information about vehicle maintenance and operation, Duty Rota System, Advance Reservation System, unique initiatives implemented for labour welfare, information technology initiatives, civil works in bus stations/depots, branding of buses, buses refurbishing system, cleanliness of bus stations, etc," the statement added.

V. Anbuk Kumar, Managing Director, KSRTC provided detailed information on entire initiatives implemented in the Corporation to Annapurna Garg, Additional Managing Director, UPSRTC at Central Offices during discussions.

