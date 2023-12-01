HamberMenu
Unlocking health and flavour: Sirijeevana lifestyle and millet cooking workshop 

The workshop is tailored for a diverse audience, beckoning those eager to adopt a millet diet, individuals seeking a healthier way of life, and those grappling with lifestyle disorders

December 01, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Yemen S
Yemen S.
Throughout this immersive one-day workshop, participants will be treated to a series of enlightening sessions, tantalizing millet-infused meals, and a transformative step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Throughout this immersive one-day workshop, participants will be treated to a series of enlightening sessions, tantalizing millet-infused meals, and a transformative step towards a healthier lifestyle. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the world shifts its focus towards embracing healthier lifestyle choices, the spotlight is now shining brightly on the nutritional benefits of millets. A brainchild of Ask Nurti Foods, Oh My Millets is a start-up founded in 2020 by Karthikeyan Bhardwaj M.M, Ghanashyam K.V., and Jayashree S. with a vision to build a healthy community by providing naturally available superfoods and time-tested ancient recipes through their products and workshops, and to educate and empower millet growers.   

To share with Bengalureans the superpower of millets, the start-up is organising a workshop called Siridina Sirijeevana led by the renowned food and nutrition specialist, also known as the Millet Man of India, Dr. Khadar Vali, at Shree Jayarama Seva Mandali, Jayanagar, on December 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. The workshop is tailored for a diverse audience, beckoning those eager to adopt a millet diet, individuals seeking a healthier way of life, and those grappling with lifestyle disorders, for both adults and children over the age of 10 years. 

Throughout this immersive one-day workshop, participants will be treated to a series of enlightening sessions, tantalizing millet-infused meals, and a transformative step towards a healthier lifestyle. From a hearty lunch to delightful evening snacks and refreshing beverages, the event promises a culinary journey that nourishes both body and mind. 

On asked on who should attend the workshop, Ghanashyam K.V., CEO, Oh My Millets says the workshop is open to millet diet enthusiasts, health enthusiasts, lifestyle disorder warriors and children, “The workshop is open to anyone over the age of 10. Individuals looking to adopt the goodness of millets into their dietary regimen and those striving for a healthier and more balanced way of life will be able to learn more about the benefits of millets. The workshop will also benefit individuals combatting various lifestyle-related health issues like diabetes, thyroid, obesity, PCOD/PCOS and many such common diseases that are found in men and women these days”. 

Cooking with millets

“In this one-day workshop, Dr. Khader and our entire team will talk about the various types of millets, what suits best to each body best, ways of cooking millets, types of utensils to be used and also recipes that will make millets taste like any regular food. The fun and interesting part of the workshop is that all the meals and snacks served during the event will all be made from millets, and hopefully this will change the perception of millets for many Bengalureans“, Mr. Ghanshyam added.   

The workshop fee is priced at ₹1,350 and spots for the workshop can be reserved at ohmymillets.com.

