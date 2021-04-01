University of Mysore offers courses through online mode

The University of Mysore will offer 9 PG courses and 3 UG courses under online programme enrolment to which is open till April 30 during the current admission cycle.

These courses are being introduced from the current academic year and different from the distance education conducted conventionally by open universities.

Niranjan Vanalli, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Mysore, said that the distance education courses entails upon the students to attend contact classes and appear for offline proctored examination.

But under the online mode the examination is also held online and the University of Mysore is using the U18 portal to offer these courses.

So far 350 students have enrolled for various courses and the demand is expected to gain traction as most of the programmes are professional courses. Prof. Vanalli said the varsity has entered into an MoU with U18 which provides the online platform (U18 eVolute Online Education Platform) complete with tools and systems to manage the entire exercise ranging from admission process to completion of the courses and is compliant with the UGC and MHRD guidelines.

The 3 UG courses include BBA, BCA and B.Com while the PG programmes include MBA, MCA, M.Com, MSc IT, MBA in Supply Chain Management, MBA in Operations, MBA in Marketing, MBA in HR Management and MBA in Finance.

While the syllabus and the courses have been devised by the University, the lessons will be available from the U18 portal on completion of the admissions. It is also entrusted with the task of conducting examination through its platform while the University of Mysore will offer the certificate.

This is part of the varsity’s outreach programme to reach out to those keen to supplement their learning or shore up their professionals skills. For details visit www.uni-mysore-ac.in or contact Director on 0821-2419451 email: directordde@uni-mysore.ac.in