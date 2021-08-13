Unity run by RPF in Mysuru

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru Division, organized a Unity Run on Thursday as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the beginning of 75 years of Independence.

The Run, which began from Chamundi Railway Officers’ Club in Yadavgiri, culminated at Mysuru Railway Station. It was flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Rahul Agarwal in the presence of Additional Divisional Railway Manager Devasahayam. Chief Medical Superintendent of Railway Hospitalm Ramachandra and Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Mysuru, Thomas John were also present on the occasion.

About 100 officers and personnel from the RPF, Mysuru, participated in the Run. The programme is the first in the series of events oganised by RPF, Mysuru, spread over a year to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.