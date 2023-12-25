Unique trees, unicorns and angels bring in Christmas cheer to Bengaluru  

December 25, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

How unique can a Christmas tree be? It can be made up of wooden triangles or it can be a digital tree. Churches and malls in Bengaluru are ushering in the Christmas spirit with innovative ideas for the traditional Christmas tree.

The Mar Thoma Syrian Church, in Ashok Nagar, has redefined the traditional Christmas tree with a sustainable twist. The church opted for a handmade wooden structure, consisting of two triangles, one bigger than the other. This eco-conscious choice reflects a commitment to responsible celebrations, aligning with the church’s past endeavors in sustainability, the organisers said.

Modern twist

“The design of the tree was chosen by the younger generation within the community, adding a touch of modernity to the festive tradition. However, the innovation doesn’t stop with the tree’s design. The hollow centre of this wooden masterpiece is stringed full of notes adorned with messages and paper decorations. Congregants and visitors alike are encouraged to contribute messages of love, hope, and goodwill, transforming the tree into a symbol of unity and shared joy,” said Jason Andrews, a member of the Church.

He added that post-Christmas, the wooden triangles will be repurposed to create bookshelves for children in underprivileged schools. “Furthermore, the paper notes, instead of ending up in the waste stream, will be recycled into notebooks, promoting a circular and environmentally friendly approach to holiday festivities,” Mr Andrews said.

Elsewhere, in a celebration of cutting-edge technology, Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway in Rajaji Nagar has introduced reportedly India’s first and largest digital Christmas tree. “Standing tall at a height of 85 feet, this tree is illuminated by energy-efficient LEDs, and it also displays captivating animations that include snowflakes, Santa Claus, Season’s greetings, and more,” said Rahul Malhotra, Spokesperson, Orion Mall.

Miniature versions of the tree which are 30 feet tall have also been erected at Orion Uptown Mall at Whitefield - Hoskote Junction and Orion Avenue Mall at Cooke Town, he said.

Angels and movie nights

Not just trees, but the malls have also installed several Christmas themed installations to bring in the festive cheer to their shoppers.

The Nexus Shantiniketan Mall in Whitefield has a unique unicorn installation for Christmas while the Nexus Koramanagala Mall has an installation of an angel whose wings are illuminated in a hue of pink. “It serves as a beacon of hope and goodwill. The mall is also hosting a movie series under the open sky, with showings of Christmas movies like Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Goodwill movies,” said Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Nexus Select Trust.