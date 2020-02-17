Undertrial escapes, threepolicemen suspended

Three policemen who escorted an undertrial prisoner to hospital for treatment were suspended on Monday after he escaped from the District Government General Hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday night.

According to the police, Mujeeb (25) was admitted to hospital two days ago after he complained of health problems. On Sunday night, he escaped from custody and managed to flee from the hospital premises.

Mujeeb had several cases registered against him at the Paragi Police Station in Telangana and Roza Police Station in Kalaburagi.

The three police personnel were suspended for acting irresponsibly while on duty. The police did not give the names of suspended police personnel.