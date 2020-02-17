Karnataka

Undertrial escapes, threepolicemen suspended

Three policemen who escorted an undertrial prisoner to hospital for treatment were suspended on Monday after he escaped from the District Government General Hospital in Kalaburagi on Sunday night.

According to the police, Mujeeb (25) was admitted to hospital two days ago after he complained of health problems. On Sunday night, he escaped from custody and managed to flee from the hospital premises.

Mujeeb had several cases registered against him at the Paragi Police Station in Telangana and Roza Police Station in Kalaburagi.

The three police personnel were suspended for acting irresponsibly while on duty. The police did not give the names of suspended police personnel.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 10:20:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/undertrial-escapes-threepolicemen-suspended/article30844959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY