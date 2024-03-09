GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uncontrolled growth of bushes and shrubs causing harm to villagers

March 09, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Chintakunta village have been forced to use the road that is covered by growing bushes.

Residents of Chintakunta village have been forced to use the road that is covered by growing bushes. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The road that connects Chintakunta village to Gurmitkal town and other villages is becoming more dangerous by the day for the smooth movement of traffic and public usage due to the uncontrolled growth of bushes and shrubs on both sides of the road.

As a result, residents, particularly schoolchildren and motorcyclists, have been forced to use the poorly-conditioned roads for their daily activities.

“The road width is approximately 30 ft. But it has now remained 6-7 ft. for public and vehicular usage after being occupied by the bushes and shrubs on both sides. Many riders suffered injuries after falling from motorcycles when they failed to negotiate teh road, as curves in many places were almost covered with shrubs,” Ningappa and Bhimaraya, residents of Chintakunta village, said. 

Not only motorcyclists, but also bullocks and other animals suffered injuries when farmers took them for field activities, passing through the road. However, the concerned gram panchayat or authorities have not taken any action to remove bushes and shrubs.

“We will protest if the authorities have not cleared hurdles of bushes and shrubs within a week,” Umesh Mudnal, a social activist, said.

The government has been earmarking funds for jungle-cutting every year. But here, it seems, it was not used effectively, resulting in improper roads for rural residents.

Related Topics

Karnataka / road safety / safety of citizens / Roads and Rails / road transport / road accident / travel and commuting / school / children / forests

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.