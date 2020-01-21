Unclaimed bags create panic

There was panic in the town on Tuesday after news spread of unclaimed bags being found in different places including the busy central bus terminus.

The police and a sniffer dog team rushed to the bus terminus and inspected the bag found there. They found ₹5,000, a bed sheet and old clothes and other household materials in it. There were no materials that may endanger human life.

Soon after this, police got another information about a bag which was found abandoned in a small shed in Azizia Colony. They rushed there and found that it contained a school notebook with the identity card of a boy studying in a private school. They handed over the bag to the parents of the boy.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said police checked surrounding areas for safety reasons.