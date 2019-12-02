Unable to make it to meet, HDK addresses workers over phone

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy surprised his supporters and party workers on Monday by addressing them through a cellphone as part of a campaign meeting in K.R. Pet.
The party had organised the meeting near Sriranga theatre in K.R. Pet town and Mr. Kumaraswamy was supposed to inaugurate it.
Nevertheless, his visit was cancelled because his helicopter developed a technical snag in Chickballapur.
With several JD(S) workers waiting for the former Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked his party leaders at the convention to place a cellphone in front of the mike, and addressed the workers.
Although the speech was short, he appealed to the voters to vote for the party candidate B. L. Devaraj.
The crowd cheered and promised to defeat K.C. Narayana Gowda, the BJP candidate and disqualified MLA.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.