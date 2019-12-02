Unable to make it to meet, HDK addresses workers over phone

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy surprised his supporters and party workers on Monday by addressing them through a cellphone as part of a campaign meeting in K.R. Pet.

The party had organised the meeting near Sriranga theatre in K.R. Pet town and Mr. Kumaraswamy was supposed to inaugurate it.

Nevertheless, his visit was cancelled because his helicopter developed a technical snag in Chickballapur.

With several JD(S) workers waiting for the former Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked his party leaders at the convention to place a cellphone in front of the mike, and addressed the workers.

Although the speech was short, he appealed to the voters to vote for the party candidate B. L. Devaraj.

The crowd cheered and promised to defeat K.C. Narayana Gowda, the BJP candidate and disqualified MLA.