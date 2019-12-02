Karnataka

Unable to make it to meet, HDK addresses workers over phone

more-in

The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy surprised his supporters and party workers on Monday by addressing them through a cellphone as part of a campaign meeting in K.R. Pet.

The party had organised the meeting near Sriranga theatre in K.R. Pet town and Mr. Kumaraswamy was supposed to inaugurate it.

Nevertheless, his visit was cancelled because his helicopter developed a technical snag in Chickballapur.

With several JD(S) workers waiting for the former Chief Minister, Mr. Kumaraswamy asked his party leaders at the convention to place a cellphone in front of the mike, and addressed the workers.

Although the speech was short, he appealed to the voters to vote for the party candidate B. L. Devaraj.

The crowd cheered and promised to defeat K.C. Narayana Gowda, the BJP candidate and disqualified MLA.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 11:44:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/unable-to-make-it-to-meet-hdk-addresses-worker-over-phone/article30142509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY