UGNEET-2024: Physics questions were tough, Chemistry easy and Biology moderate, say students

May 05, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students waiting to write the UGNEET exams at a centre in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Students waiting to write the UGNEET exams at a centre in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

A student removes ornaments before entering the UGNEET examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday.

A student removes ornaments before entering the UGNEET examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The Under Graduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET-2024), which is the gateway to the entrance of medical courses, was held on Sunday and most students said that while the Physics exam was tough, Chemistry was easy and Biology was moderate.

“Compared to Chemistry and Biology, questions from Physics was a bit difficult and more tricky,” said Monika. C.G., a student.

Harish, a faculty of a coaching institute, said, “Compared to the previous year, this year the questions were more content-oriented. All questions were easy to moderate. All the questions were covered within the rationalised syllabus.”

Despite the instructions by National Testing Agency (NTA), some students were seen wearing ornaments or carrying mobile phones. Some had forgotten to bring photo identity cards.

This year, around 24 lakh students registered for the exams across India. A total of 1,54,210 students from the State wrote the examination.

