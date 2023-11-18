UGC chairman to address JSS AHER convocation on Monday

November 18, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - MYSURU

University Grants Commission chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will be addressing the students at the 14 annual convocation of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) on November 20 at 11 a.m. at the JSS AHER campus here.

Prof. Kumar, who will be the chief guest, will deliver the convocation address and give away medals and prizes to meritorious students in the presence of Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt, who is the chancellor of the JSS AHER.

Board of Management members and other dignitaries and distinguished guests from academia, administration, and industry from across the country are participating in the convocation in person, and virtually beside the students, parents/guardians, the officials from the university told a press conference here on Saturday.

As many as 2,546 graduates will be receiving their degrees and diplomas in various faculty at the convocation while 49 candidates will be awarded doctor of philosophy degrees and 55 academic toppers will be presented 84 medals and awards with certificates for their exceptional academic performances, a release said.

JSS AHER has students from pan-India and abroad adding to the student diversity. Presently, the university has 8,434 students, 667 teaching faculty, and 517 non-teaching staff.

The university introduced 95 new programs under various faculty between September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2023. The new programs include regular, online, diploma, certificate, and value-added programs for UG, PG, and super specialty students.

Some examples are DM Cardiology, M.Ch Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, M.Phil. in Rehabilitation Psychology, M.Sc in Synthetic Biology, M.Sc in Health Technology and Data Sciences, B.Sc in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics, B.Sc in Statistics and Data Analytics, B.Sc in Medical Genetics and Genomics (Honors), B.Sc in Environment and Sustainable Development, B.Sc in Synthetic Biology, B.Sc in Cellular and Molecular Biology, Diploma in Industrial Safety and Diploma Program in Clinical Research along with 71 value-added programs, and 10 certificate programs in different faculties. The new online postgraduate program “MBA in Pharmacy Administration” is approved by the UGC Distance Education Board in the current academic year, the release said.

Aligning with the UGC guidelines aimed at bridging the gap between Industry and Academia and developing the much-needed life skills of entrepreneurship, JSS AHER has initiated the “Professor of Practice” by empanelling five leaders and experts from Fortune 500 companies of the world like Google and Johnson and Johnson.

To empower their researchers and faculty innovators, JSS AHER has invested in the most advanced Medical, Pharmacy, and Life Sciences research facility at the ‘JSS AHER University Sophisticated Instrumentation Centre (USIC)’ with funding of over ₹20 crores from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, according to the release.