Two youths die in accident in Bhadravathi

January 01, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths who were reportedly on the way to join their friends for a new year party died after they met with an accident at Bhadravathi on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh, 23; and his friend Chetan, 23. Both are residents of Honnavile village in Bhadravathi taluk. The two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a pickup vehicle.

Manu, who was travelling with them, suffered injuries. He is undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital. Chetan’s father, Kantharaj has filed a complaint with the Bhadravathi Traffic Police. The negligence of the pickup vehicle’s driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

