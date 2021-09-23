Karnataka

Two-year-old girl abandoned in sugarcane field

The child had been dumped in a sugarcane field in Halyal village in Belagavi district.   | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Passers-by rescued a two-year-old child who had been dumped in a sugarcane field in Halyal village in Belagavi district. Two farmers heard the cries of the child and called out for help before informing the police.

Pradeep Nandagaon, a youth, took the child to a private hospital. Doctors found that the girl had suffered burn injuries, possibly from cigarette butts. The girl is out of danger, a doctor said.

A police officer said a detailed medical examination will be carried out to check if the girl was the victim of a sexual assault.

A case has been registered.


