Two workers killed, 13 injured as tractor overturns

Two women workers were killed and 13 were injured as a tractor in which they were returning home from work in cotton fields overturned near Naikal village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Parveen Bhanu (32) and Monamma (28).

Among the 13 injured, the condition of three is said to be critical and they have been referred to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi. The rest are getting treatment in the District Hospital in Yadgir.

According to one of the injured persons, the driver could not quickly negotiate a curve on a tank bund and the tractor overturned.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya rushed to the District Hospital and directed the doctors there to provide immediate treatment to the injured.

According to initial reports, the incident happened due to overloading and also negligence on the part of the driver while negotiating the curve.

The district administration will direct the police and the RTO to book a case against the owner of the vehicle and the driver who fled the scene after the incident, the Deputy Commissioner said.