Karnataka

Two women attacked

A man allegedly attacked his wife and her relative by throwing acid on them in a village in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.

According to Puttur Rural police, Shaini (32) and her relative Jhansi were attacked by Biju Thomas while they were walking towards a farm for rubber tapping.

The police said Shaini had differences with her husband and was living separately for the past eight months. The attack took place around 7 a.m.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the two injured women have been admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte in the city. “The burns are not life threatening. The two are stable and treatment is on.”

On the complaint by Shaini, the Puttur Rural police have secured Thomas, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2020 2:11:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-women-attacked/article32683971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story