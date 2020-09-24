Two women attacked

A man allegedly attacked his wife and her relative by throwing acid on them in a village in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday.
According to Puttur Rural police, Shaini (32) and her relative Jhansi were attacked by Biju Thomas while they were walking towards a farm for rubber tapping.
The police said Shaini had differences with her husband and was living separately for the past eight months. The attack took place around 7 a.m.
Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the two injured women have been admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte in the city. “The burns are not life threatening. The two are stable and treatment is on.”
On the complaint by Shaini, the Puttur Rural police have secured Thomas, he said.
