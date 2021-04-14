Two women attacked with machete

A person allegedly hit his cousins with a machete as they refused to marry his younger brother, at Dodda Kunchevu village in Holenarsipur taluk on Monday.

Yogitha, 22, and her sister Pushpita, 16, who suffered injuries, have been admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The sisters recently lost their father. Their aunt Akkamma wanted one of them to marry her second son. She went to the girls’ place with her mother Kalamma and elder son Nagaraj to discuss the marriage proposal on Monday.

Yogitha, who has completed B.Ed., said she had no plans to get married soon, and wanted to work and support her younger sister study further.

Her refusal to marry led to a heated argument. Nagaraj got angry and hit both the sisters with a machete.

Both the girls are under treatment. The Holenarsipur police have booked the case. Nagaraj, the accused, has been arrested.