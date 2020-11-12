Two policemen killed in accident

Two police personnel were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a roadside tree near K.R.Nagar in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were Assistant Sub-Inspector Murthy and Head Constable Shanthakumar who were on their night beat.

The accident took place close to Siddaiahanakoppal Gate and it is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle resulting in the collision against the tree. The impact of the collision was such that both the personnel were killed on the spot.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to K.R.Nagar hospital. Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyant and others visited the spot.