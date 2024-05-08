Two murdered in Shivamogga

Two people were found murdered at Lashkar Mohalla in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sohail alias Sebu, 32, and Gouse, 30. The incident happened around 5.30 p.m. It is said that both visited Lakshkar Mohalla with the intention to attacking a resident of the locality. This led to a clash, in which they were murdered.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officers rushed to the spot. The Superintendent of Police informed the media that the two were murdered by a group of unknown people. They hit them with sharp weapons and threw heavy stones at them.