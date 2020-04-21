Two more cured in Belagavi

Doctors succeeded in curing two more persons of COVID-19 in Belagavi on Tuesday. This pushes the number of cured cases to three in the district.

A 20-year-old youth from Hirebagewadi and a 40-year-old woman from Kudchi were discharged from the designated COVID hospital on the district civil hospital premises. They had no co morbidity conditions. A 70-year-old person from Bilgundi village, the first to test positive in the district, was discharged two days ago.

While the two patients released on Tuesday had shown no symptoms, the old man had some symptoms.

Doctors at the designated hospital treated him with a combination of three drugs. He was treated with anti-viral, immuno modulator and anti-bacterial drugs. They included oseltamivir, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. A similar combination therapy is being used to treat all other patients, doctors said.

The district has tested 834 samples, of which 698 have proved negative and 42 have proved to be positive. Of these, one 80-year- old woman died and three have been cured and discharged.

Over 2015 persons are under observation and door to door health survey is on is seven containment zones in the district.

