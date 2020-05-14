Two more COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka

:

Two more deaths have been reported in the State on Thursday morning taking the total toll to 35. This is apart from a non-COVID-19 death.

A 80-year-old resident of Dakshina Kannada, got admitted at private hospital following a stroke. She was shifted to the icu on confirmation for Covid-19 at a designated hospital on April 26. She died on Thursday due to septic shock.

Another 60-year-old male, resident of Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh, admitted at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru with severe pneumonia and respiratory distress died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. He had hypotension and Diabetes Mellitus, according to the morning health bulletin.

Sources in Victoria Hospital said this person was the first patient to undergo clinical trial for plasma therapy. He was infused plasma on Monday. However, his condition continued to remain the same.

Meanwhile, 22 new cases have been reported taking the total number of positive cases to 981. This includes 35 Covid-19 deaths, one non-Covid death and 456 discharges.

The new cases include five in Bengaluru Urban - all with a contact history, four each in Gadag - with history of travel to Ahemadabad, Mandya with travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra and Bidar - with three from containment zone and one with travel history to Mumbai, three from Davangere and one each from Belagavi and Bagalkote.