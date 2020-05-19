Two men arrested after video goes viral

After a video showing women being prevented by men from purchasing clothes in a shop went viral, the Davangere Police have arrested two persons.

The video that went viral shows the men intercepting women who had come in an autorickshaw to buy clothes from a cloth shop. The men admonished the women for visiting the cloth shop and sought to know why they had gone to the shop despite a warning. The women are seen clarifying to the men that they did not purchase anything. They were issued a warning and asked to leave the place in the autorickshaw.

Superintendent of Police of Davangere Hanumantharaya gave the names of the arrested as Sayyed Mohammed (24) and Fayaz Ahmed (32), both residents of Davangere.