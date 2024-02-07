GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two injured in leopard attack in Gadag district

These incidents have been reported from Jigeri village in Gajendragad taluk where residents have raised concern over safety

February 07, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths suffered injuries in as many incidents of leopard attack at Jigeri village in Gajendragad taluk of Gadag district on Wednesday.

The first incident happened when 18-year-old Udaykumar Sharanappa Nidashesi went to harvest banana yield on Wednesday morning.

As Udaykumar Nidashesi came under attack by the leopard, a worker, Manjunath, who has with him, raised an alarm and threw stones at the leopard following which the animal escaped from the scene, according to sources.

On being alerted Tahsildar Kirankumar Kulkarni visited the community health centre at Gajendragad where the injured youth was given initial treatment.

Doctor Anilkumar Totad has said that the injured youth is out of danger but he has been shifted to the District Hospital for further treatment.

The second leopard attack took place several minutes later in the same village in which shepherd Umesh suffered injuries. He too has been sent to the District Hospital after preliminary treatment at the community health centre.

Meanwhile, residents of Jigeri village expressed concern over the increasing attacks by wild animals in the neighbourhood and urged the tahsildar to take necessary steps to protect people.

