Two held foruploading fakenews post

Vidyagiri Police have arrested two youths on the charge of creating and uploading a fake news post about COVID-19 on social media.
They had created a fake news post using the photo of a Hubballi-based journalist claiming that the man in the picture was the person who tested positive for COVID-19 when the first case was reported from Hosayellapur here on March 22.
Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan had written to the police seeking investigation in the matter after this fake news was found circulating on social media.
Accordingly, the police investigated the case and filed two cases against the accused and arrested them. The accused have been identified as Pramod Mahabalshetty of Yallakkishettar Colony and Abhishek Mallari of Kamankatti.
Later, the police let them go after receiving ₹ 1 lakh bond and issuing a warning as per the provisions of Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code.
