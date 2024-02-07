GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two found murdered in as many incidents in Kalaburagi

February 07, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

In two incidents of crime, two people were found murdered in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday night.

In the first case, 22-year-old Rohan Wakade was murdered near Syed Chincholi Road. The police suspected that a feud might be the reason for the murder.

A case has been registered at the Chowk Police Station.

In the second incident, 40-year-old Mashak Makkas was beaten to death with a stick near Bhimalli village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

Mashak Makkas, who was a construction worker, was murdered over a feud.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station.

The police have launched a search for the accused in both the cases.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.