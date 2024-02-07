Two found murdered in as many incidents in Kalaburagi

February 07, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In two incidents of crime, two people were found murdered in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday night.

In the first case, 22-year-old Rohan Wakade was murdered near Syed Chincholi Road. The police suspected that a feud might be the reason for the murder.

A case has been registered at the Chowk Police Station.

In the second incident, 40-year-old Mashak Makkas was beaten to death with a stick near Bhimalli village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi.

Mashak Makkas, who was a construction worker, was murdered over a feud.

A case has been registered at the Suburban Police Station.

The police have launched a search for the accused in both the cases.