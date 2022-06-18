Two feared dead due to heavy rains on Friday night

Nearly 400 houses in areas adjoining K. R. Puram have been flooded with knee-deep water due to rains.

Two persons are feared dead in the heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday night.

Mithun, 28, working at a private firm was washed away in a rajakaluve at S. R. Layout in Basavapura Ward late Friday night. Mithun’s bike, parked by the side of the road, fell into the fiercely flowing drain. When he tried to lift his bike, he also fell into the drain and was washed away in the waters, sources said. Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force began search and rescue operations on Saturday morning at the drain where he was washed away. They are yet to rescue him or recover his body. Sources said it was highly unlikely that he would have survived.

In another incident, a senior citizen Muniyamma, 62, was killed and two others injured when the compound wall of the Godrej Company premises collapsed due to heavy rains and fell over two houses with asbestos sheet roofs adjoining the compound in Kaveri Nagar, Garudacharpalya. While all three of them were rushed to the nearby Vaidehi Hospital with severe injuries, Muniyamma succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. The other two are still being treated and are said to be out of danger.

Nearly 400 houses in Sai Layout, Gururaja Layout, Pai Layout and other adjoining areas in K. R. Puram have been flooded with knee-deep water due to rains. Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura, said Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones were the most affected due to heavy rains that lashed for a short period on Friday night.

Singapura Lake in Yelahanka zone overflowed Friday night and flooded the houses nearby. There was waterlogging in parts of Vidyaranyapura as well.