Two dead in mud collapse

Two farm labourers died when a mound of mud collapsed on them in Biranholi village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Monday.
Halappa Gurav 25, and Yallappa Harijan, 22, were trying to loosen the mound and remove mud for using in construction of a house. However, the mound collapsed and they were caught under the weight of the mud. Other labourers working in the nearby field came to check on them after an hour and found that the mud had collapsed on the workers.
They informed the Yamakanamaradi police who came to the spot and tried to remove the mud with the help of labourers. But the two workers could not be rescued. Their bodies were dragged out later.
Police visited the spot. A case has been registered.
