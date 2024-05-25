Two-day SJCE Open Day 2024 begins in Mysuru

The SJCE campus buzzed with excitement on Saturday as the two-day Open Day 2024 began with visitors witnessing live demonstrations of projects and models by the students.

The Open Day organised by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the visitors.

The exhibits on the occasion of the Open day highlighted cutting-edge research and practical applications developed at JSS STU, providing a glimpse of the University’s commitment to innovation and excellence, said a statement by JSS STU and SJCE on Saturday.

Creative and informative poster presentations on sustainability topics, live demonstration of innovative solutions and technologies besides prototype presentations showcasing problem-solving skills and innovative thinking were also part of the Open Day.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysuru, C.G. Betsurmath inaugurated the event at SJCE Statue Circle in the presence of JSS STU Vice-Chancellor A.N. Santosh Kumar, Registrar A. Dhanaraj and principal C. Nataraju. Event Conveners K.M. Anil Kumar, B.S. Mahanand, M.N. Nagendra Prasad, University officers, Heads of all departments, staff and numerous students from various institutions in and around Mysuru were present.

Former Nodal Officer of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Udayashankara conducted an interactive on the CET counselling process, offering aspiring students and their parents essential information and guidance to navigate the admission process effectively.

The participants engaged with faculty members and students from various departments and gained valuable insights into the diverse and innovative engineering, science, and management programmes offered by JSS STU. “These interactions provided a platform for prospective students to ask questions and learn more about their areas of interest,” the statement said.

Competitions were also held for prospective students, focusing on sustainability themes such as Environment, Health and Energy.

“The event promises to provide an immersive and informative experience for aspiring students and their parents. A total footfall of over 20,000 is expected over the two days. The Open Day event also continues tomorrow to the general public,” the statement added.