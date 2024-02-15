GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day roots and tuber mela in Dharwad

February 15, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day roots and tuber mela will be held at Gandhi Peace Foundation in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a press release, Sahaja Samrudha has organised the mela in collaboration with Gandhi Shanthi Pratistana and Nature First Garden Studio Rotary and the focus of the mela is to sensitise the urban community towards the benefits of tuber consumption and explore the possibilities of including them in the cultivation.

Over 15 groups would be bringing various roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric and arrow root. Along with them seeds and various food items will also be on display and sale.

There will be ‘Cooking with Tubers’ contest on Sunday. For details, call 9448774871.

