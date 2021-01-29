Two daily wage workers asphyxiated in manhole in Kalaburagi city

District administration announces ₹5 lakh each compensation for their families

Two daily wage workers died when they suffocated while unclogging a drainage line located at Kailash Nagar in Kalaburagi on Thursday evening.

The deceased identified as Lal Ahmed (24) and Rasheed (30) entered the 20-foot-deep manhole to clean the sewerage as it was blocked.

Both the deceased, residents of Azadpur village in Kalaburagi taluk, had been hired by a private agency for maintaining an underground drainage system.

As per sources, one of the deceased ventured into the manhole, slipped and got stuck in filth. And, the other worker got into the manhole in an effort to rescue him, but he also died instantly of asphyxiation as he lowered himself into the civic line.

Meanwhile, the condition of another worker Raj Ahmed is said to be serious.

As soon as news of the death spread, the family members of the workers, along with scores of villagers, gathered outside the Kalaburagi District Hospital and staged a protest for more than an hour. The district administration has announced ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of both the victims.