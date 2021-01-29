Two daily wage workers asphyxiated in manhole in Kalaburagi city

Two daily wage workers died when they suffocated while unclogging a drainage line located at Kailash Nagar in Kalaburagi on Thursday evening.
The deceased identified as Lal Ahmed (24) and Rasheed (30) entered the 20-foot-deep manhole to clean the sewerage as it was blocked.
Both the deceased, residents of Azadpur village in Kalaburagi taluk, had been hired by a private agency for maintaining an underground drainage system.
As per sources, one of the deceased ventured into the manhole, slipped and got stuck in filth. And, the other worker got into the manhole in an effort to rescue him, but he also died instantly of asphyxiation as he lowered himself into the civic line.
Meanwhile, the condition of another worker Raj Ahmed is said to be serious.
As soon as news of the death spread, the family members of the workers, along with scores of villagers, gathered outside the Kalaburagi District Hospital and staged a protest for more than an hour. The district administration has announced ₹ 5 lakh each to the families of both the victims.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath