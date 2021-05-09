Two booked for assaulting ASHA

The Bantwal Rural police on Saturday booked two persons for allegedly assaulting an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) when she was returning after informing their relative not to move around as she was tested positive for COVID-19.

The incident occurred in Sarapady village of Bantwal Taluk on Saturday. The Bantwal Rural police said the aunt of the accused, identified as Sandeep and Santosh, had cough three days ago. The RT-PCR test of her swab and nasal samples showed her positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Sandeep and Santosh assaulted the ASHA and accused her of conspiring with authorities in showing their aunt positive for COVID-19.. The ASHA was rescued by people in the village.

Sandeep and Santosh were booked under Sections 354, 506, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code and Section 5 (1) of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. The two have been taken to custody and subjected to RT-PCR test.