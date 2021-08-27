Two arrested, ornaments and vehicles recovered

The Old Hubballi Police have arrested two persons on the charge of burglary and vehicle-lifting.

They have recovered ornaments and other articles worth ₹5.05 lakh and 10 motorcycles from them.

The police arrested one youth on August 21 and recovered three motorcycles from him.

They arrested the other accused on August 25 based on the information provided by the first accused.

With their arrest, the police have resolved 11 cases of thefts reported from Vasavi Nagar, Old Hubballi and Venkatesh Colony.