Two arrested in Bantwal for threatening ASHA worker

Bantwal town police have arrested two persons on charges of abusing and threatening the life of an Associated Social Health Activist (ASHA) on April 1.

A police release said on Friday that the activist, Tulasi (48) of Amtady village in Bantwal taluk, had on Wednesday called Nitesh and Jayant of Bantwal taluk who had returned from abroad to know about their health status. Later Marappa Poojary and Umesh, who are relatives of Nitesh, telephoned the activist and abused and threatened her life.

A case was registered against Marappa Poojary and Umesh on April 2 and they were arrested on Thursday.

Motorbikes seized

Bantwal town police seized six motorbikes parked outside Talapady Jumma Masjid in B. Muda village on Thursday.

The release said that violating the lockdown order about six to eight youth had gathered outside the masjid on Thursday evening and were chatting. They fled from the spot after seeing police doing the rounds. The police seized their vehicles and registered a case under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection) of the IPC.