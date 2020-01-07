Karnataka

Two arrested for alleged inflammatory posts in Dakshina Kannada

Whatsapp logo

Whatsapp logo   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

They have been accused of sending messages regarding the CAA through Whatsapp and threatening the lives of some elected representatives and individuals

The police arrested two persons from a village in Dakshina Kannada for alleged inflammatory posts and threatening the lives of some politicians and individuals.

The arrested are Anwar and Niyaz from Pervai village of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, according to police.

The two were accused of sending inflammatory messages regarding the Citizens Amendment Act through Whatsapp to some residents of Vamajoor in Mangaluru and inciting communal hatred. The two were also accused of making calls and sending messages threatening the lives of some elected representatives and individuals hailing from Vamajoor and working abroad.

On the complaint of one Yatish from Peruvai, the Vitla police arrested Anwar and Niyaz for offences under Sections 153 (A), 504, 505(2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 9:01:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/two-arrested-for-alleged-inflammatory-posts-in-dakshina-kannada/article30500437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY