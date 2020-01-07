Two arrested for alleged inflammatory posts in Dakshina Kannada

The police arrested two persons from a village in Dakshina Kannada for alleged inflammatory posts and threatening the lives of some politicians and individuals.
The arrested are Anwar and Niyaz from Pervai village of Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, according to police.
The two were accused of sending inflammatory messages regarding the Citizens Amendment Act through Whatsapp to some residents of Vamajoor in Mangaluru and inciting communal hatred. The two were also accused of making calls and sending messages threatening the lives of some elected representatives and individuals hailing from Vamajoor and working abroad.
On the complaint of one Yatish from Peruvai, the Vitla police arrested Anwar and Niyaz for offences under Sections 153 (A), 504, 505(2) and 507 of the Indian Penal Code.
