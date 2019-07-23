Tusker driven back to forest near Hassan

A tusker, separated from its herd, was spotted in Hassan city early on July 23 and was driven back to the forest. The elephant, which had been moving around the city for last one month, was seen at Javenahalli Tank and nearby residential localities. The Forest Department officials learnt about its movement around 3.30 a.m.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Sivaram Babu and his staff reached the spot. With the help of local police, they drove the animal back to Seegegudda forest area. “This is the same elephant which visited the town a few days ago,” Sivaram Babu told The Hindu.

The operation began around 3.30 a.m. and ended by 8 a.m.. “We could drive the animal back to the forest in a short time as there was no movement of the public in the early hours,” the officer said.

The officer said he had also sought permission from the department to capture the elephant.

On July 6, the elephant entered the Hunasinakere Tank in Hassan city and on June 20 it trampled a woman to death at Adaguru in Mysuru district. Since then it had been roaming in the villages near Hassan.