Tusker attacks a person, leaves him dead in Tarikere taluk

March 25, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 38-year-old person died after he was attacked by a wild tusker near Tanigebail in Tarikere taluk on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Akbar of Vartegundi. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The incident happened even as Forest Department officials were engaged in efforts to drive away the tusker sighted in human habitats, with the help of villagers.

The death has left the local people angry. They have urged the State Government to put an end to the elephant menace.

Tarikere MLA G.H. Srinivas met the family of the deceased.