Truenat laboratory inaugurated

Minister for Animal Husbandry and district in charge Prabhu Chavan inaugurated the Truenat laboratory at the old District Hospital in Yadgir on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao explained to the Minister that samples collected from suspected COVID-19 patients would be tested at Truenat laboratory as preliminary examinations. If results were positive, then the secondary test would be conducted at the laboratory, functioning in Kalaburagi.
Expressing satisfaction over the efforts by the district administration, the Minister asked the officials of Health Department to maintain cleanliness at the premises and also at the laboratory.
MLA Venkatereddy Mudnal, Rajshekhargowda Patil Vajjal, president of zilla panchayat, Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP and others were present.
