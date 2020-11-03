Trend of weekend slump in testing, cases continues across Karnataka

State reports 2,576 cases — the lowest on a single day after months

Continuing the trend of a weekend slump in the number of tests conducted and cases recorded, Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases, the lowest ever on a single day after months. With this, the total number of cases touched 8,29,640.

Karnataka is now in the second position after Maharashtra in terms of total number of cases.

One lakh tests

Although over one lakh tests are being carried out on a daily basis for the past one month, the numbers usually decline after a weekend. A similar trend could be seen this week too.

The number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours reduced to 78,496, of which 65,015 were RT-PCR tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 80,91,137.

Meanwhile, with 29 new deaths, the toll rose to 11,221. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 8,334 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total number of recoveries to 7,73,595. Of the remaining 48,805 active cases, 931 patients are being monitored in the ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day further stood at 3.28%, Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.12%.

Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,439 cases taking the tally to 3,40,075. With 14 of the 29 deaths reported from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,888.

The number of active cases in Bengaluru have reduced to 26,098.