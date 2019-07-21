Treasure hunt in a manhole? Plaint filed against three unidentified persons

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) was baffled by three unknown persons ostensibly searching for wealth by opening manholes, and it registered a police complaint against them on Sunday.

MCC Executive Engineer Mahesh was alerted about the incident around 3.15 p.m. and he rushed to the spot at Ramanuja Road, 15th cross but found nothing to substantiate that anybody had entered the manhole.

“On questioning the locals and passers-by I was baffled to be told that a few unknown persons had indeed opened the lid and got into one of the manholes. When questioned by the public, they said that they were looking for money and gold,” said Mr. Mahesh, citing the local people.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag said there were three persons as per eyewitness accounts and had stated to the local people that they entering the manhole in search of gold, silver and cash. Mr. Mahesh said this was for the first time that they had come across anything like this (people getting into a manhole in search of treasure).

The identity of the three persons was not known, as by the time the MCC staff could reach the spot, they had left the place after covering the lid.

Mr. Mahesh said he retrieved the complaint book and discovered that there was no UGD blockage in that area nor had any complaint been registered in the last 15 days. Hence, the officials had averred that the three did not belong either to the MCC nor were contract workers engaged in UGD works and were unauthorised persons.

Ms. Nag said MCC was well equipped with adequate machinery to clean the UGD mechanically and its personnel did not physically enter any manhole to clean the clogged drainage. She said the three unidentified persons had illegally opened a manhole and hence a complaint had been lodged against them with the Krishnaraja police station.