Trauma centre to start offering services in three months, says Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

June 17, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said that the trauma centre, built in Kalaburagi during the previous Congress government, would start functioning in three months.

“The previous Congress government had built the centre in Kalaburagi. It had allocated ₹20 crore for the purchase of required equipment. However, the BJP government did not take it forward. Now, we will provide all equipment and infrastructure to the facility and make it functioning within two or three months,” Dr. Patil said.

He was addressing a public function after inaugurating the Indo-American angioplasty workshop, jointly organised by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) and the Dr. Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, Illinois, USA, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

“Our previous Congress government had given approval for opening a super-speciality hospital at each revenue division. The BJP government did nothing to make it happen. We will again resume the process. Karnataka is a role model for other States in the field of medical infrastructure. Because of the vision of our leaders, a number of medical colleges and hospitals have grown both in public and private sectors and offering quality healthcare services to the people,” Dr. Patil said.

Commending SJICSR Director C.N. Manjunath for his leadership qualities and hard work, Dr. Patil said that it was because of Dr. Manjunath that the Jayadeva Hospital emerged as the top heart care provider in the country offering world-class services at affordable costs.

On behalf of the government, Dr. Patil thanked the Dr. Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation for providing 250 stents to the Jayadeva Hospital free of cost and helping the institute provide free heartcare services.

In the two-day workshop, 50 patients from the economically weaker sections, especially senior citizens, would be provided with angioplasty procedure for free.

Dr. Manjunath said that the Kalaburagi Branch of SJICSR, since its inception in 2016, handled 4.5 lakh out-patients and successfully carried out angiogram procedures on 25,000 patients, angioplasty on 10,000 patients, and open-heart surgery on 1,000 patients.

“Heart disease is no longer a rich people’s disease. It is affecting people from all walks of life and all ages. The shocking thing is that the old parents are bringing their young sons and daughters who are suffering from heart diseases to hospitals,” he said.

SJICSR Director Dr C.N. Manjunath, Kalaburag South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, Dr Govindaraju Subramani of Dr Govindaraju Subramani Heart Foundation, SJICSR Kalaburagi branch’s liaison officer Dr Baburao Hudgikar, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Kavita Patil, Medical Superintendent Dr Shivakumar, District Surgeon Dr Ambaraya Rudrawadi and others were present.